AAP will contest three state polls with full strength: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would contest Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with full strength.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

After the announcement of poll dates, the AAP national convenor said, “We are prepared, we will contest elections with full strength in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.”

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary of the party Dr. Sandeep Pathak said the party was fully prepared for the assembly elections. It will contest elections with full strength in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. “The public has repeatedly given chances to all the parties, now the public has made up its mind to give a chance to the AAP. This election is going to be very decisive,” he added.

He said there was a time when issues like education, health services, electricity and water did not find a place in the election agenda of any political party. However, the AAP has changed the entire scenario of elections by making public interest issues like education, health, electricity, water, women’s safety and employment its election agenda.

“Now, all the parties are copying us. But everyone knows a copy cannot be compatible with the original. Everyone knows that the guarantees given by Arvind Kejriwal are for real. Delhi and Punjab are the living proof of this,” Dr. Pathak said.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 17 while elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will take place on November 23.

The 119-member Telangana Assembly will go to the polls on November 30 and the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will go to the polls on November 7 while elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7 and 17.

Counting of votes for the assembly elections in the five states will be held on December 3.