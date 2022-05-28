AAP urged to field SC candidate from Punjab for Rajya Sabha

The National Scheduled Castes Alliance (NSCA), on Saturday, made an appeal to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to field one Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

NSCA president Paramjit Singh Kainth said the AAP has 29 MLAs, including Kulwant Singh Mohali belonging to the SCs, but the party didn’t field a candidate from the community for the Rajya Sabha.

“Ignoring the SCs for the Rajya Sabha is an attempt to suppress the campaign of political empowerment of 35 percent of the society (in Punjab). The NSCA condemns the Aam Aadmi Party for creating deprivation of political representation,” Kainth said.

He made an appeal to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to re-consider the candidature of Rajya Sabha members and send an SC leader from Punjab to the Rajya Sabha so that the Dalit community could get proper representation in the Upper House of Parliament.

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social activist, will be ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab.