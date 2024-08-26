AAP to start ‘Aapka Vidhayak-Aapke Dwar’ in view of Delhi polls: Pathak

In view of the Delhi Assembly elections to be held early next year, the AAP will launch “Aapka Vidhayak-Aapke Dwar” campaign beginning September 1 besides various other programmes.

The decision for the said campaign was taken on Monday at the high-level meeting of senior party leaders chaired by senior party leader Manish Sisodia.

In the meeting, all the leaders expressed their views, and also made a strategy aimed at breaking all records in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, AAP National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak said that a detailed discussion was held in the context of Delhi Assembly elections.

He informed that including political context, governance and all other things related to Delhi were discussed in detail about each assembly segment and there was also a discussion about overall politics.

Claiming that Sisodia’s padyatra has garnered huge public response, Pathak said, “Manish ji’s ongoing padayatra is making a very positive difference. Wherever Manish Sisodia ji is going, people are coming in large numbers, and they are saying that injustice is being done to you.”

He further said that along with Sisodia’s padyatra, AAP will formally intensify the campaign, adding that, “From 1st September, we will start the “Aapka Vidhayak-Aapke Dwar” campaign in Delhi, in which our MLAs will go to all the mandal and booth levels and hold meetings there. They will discuss the political situation, discuss the work (done by the AAP government) and expose the way the Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring against the people of Delhi.”

Pathak said that the AAP draws its strength from the people, and further added that one can go to the people of the city, and they will tell what the strength of the party is, he claimed.

Hitting out at the BJP, he alleged that it took unethical means to grab power, and further accused the saffron party of winning polls by doing dirty politics.

The leaders present at the meeting included Pathak, Pankaj Gupta, AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, and MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha and other prominent leaders.