AAP to regularise 12,000 contractual MCD employees on February 25 in one go

The Aam Aadmi Party government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that it has decided to regularise 12,000 workers in one go with the final approval to be given at a MCD House meeting on February 25.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said on Sunday that her party was delivering on its election promise. It has already regularised 4,500 sanitation workers under the leadership of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

The former chief minister called it an unprecedented move in the nation’s history.

Advertisement

Congratulating the lucky employees, AAP’s National Convenor Kejrwial wrote in an X post, “Best wishes to all the 12,000 temporary employees of MCD. Aam Aadmi Party has kept its promise and taken a historic decision to make these temporary employees of the corporation permanent. This proposal will be passed in the MCD House meeting on 25 February,” he added.

Atishi, along with MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, Mayor Mahesh Khichi, and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel made the anouncement at in a press conference in the party headquarters, where the former CM reaffirmed AAP’s commitment to regularising contractual employees, a promise the party has upheld since its inception.

She said, “AAP has always stood by its promise to make contractual employees permanent. From the very beginning, we have been committed to ensuring that those working in any government department on a temporary basis are given permanent status under an AAP government.”

She further said that in Punjab, the AAP government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has been consistently regularising contract teachers, while in Delhi, under the party’s leadership in the civic body, 4500 sanitation workers have already been regularized.

As per the AAP leader’s claims, the decision of regularising 12000 employees will be the biggest in the corporation’s history, where such a large number of employees across various departments—sanitation workers, gardeners, teachers, junior engineers and domestic breeding checkers—will be made permanent in one go.

“February 25th will be a landmark day in MCD’s history,” declared Atishi. She emphasised that no other government in the country has taken such a significant step in one go.

Meanwhile, Mayor Mahesh Khichi reiterated AAP’s commitment to fulfilling its promises, and said that since coming to power, the party has honoured every commitment it made.

He claimed that over the past two years, the AAP government in MCD has demonstrated this by regularising 4,500 employees. Now, in the upcoming MCD House meeting on the 25th, we will regularise another 12,000 employees across all departments—gardeners, beldars, sanitation workers, and junior engineers.