AAP to hold party workers’ conference to accelerate poll preparations

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital will hold a party workers’ conference from November 11 to November 20 to intensify its poll preparations.

The conference led by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal be participated by senior party leaders to strengthen the party at booth management.

Announcing this at a press conference here at the party headquarters on Wednesday, AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai said, “The party is active in preparing for the Delhi Assembly elections through outreach programmes such as ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ and padyatra undertaken by Arvind Kejriwal in different parts of the city”.

To intensify the preparations from November 11, the party will hold 14 district conventions across the city, with each district encompassing five assembly constituencies. During these conventions, AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will address district officials, he added.

“All party officials at the booth, mandal, ward, and assembly levels will take an oath of forming a majority government in the upcoming assembly elections and they will lead the party’s electoral campaign,” Rai said.

Currently, the party is carrying out the second phase of padyatras in several parts of the capital city by several AAP senior leaders and former chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.