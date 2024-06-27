AAP to hold nationwide protest on June 29 against Kejriwal’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced it would hit the streets on the coming Saturday as part of a nationwide protest “Halla Bol” against the alleged illegal arrest of party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

An important meeting of the office bearers of the party held at the AAP Headquarters was chaired by the party’s National General Secretary Organization and senior leader Sandeep Pathak. The meeting attended by MPs, MLAs, and other leaders of the party had a detailed discussion on the issue of Kejriwal’s arrest, which the party alleges, was made by misusing the Central probe agencies.

Briefing on the decisions taken in the meeting, Pathak said the party leaders and workers would stage a massive agitation against the BJP over the alleged misuse of the investigative agencies and their national convener’s arrest.

He alleged that the BJP-led Central government is misusing all the federal probe agencies for its political purposes.

Questioning the timing of Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI, the AAP leader alleged that when the BJP sensed that the Delhi CM was going to get bail from the Supreme Court, it brought other Central agencies forward.

He claimed that the saffron party wants to keep Kejriwal behind bars at any cost so that he stays away from elections and ultimately the AAP is finished.

Earlier, the CBI called the AAP chief for questioning as a witness for the first time on April 16, 2023, Pathak said, adding that it did not make him an accused for 14 months.

“Now, suddenly the CBI woke up after a long time and arrested the Delhi CM. The CBI took this action when the Supreme Court was about to lift the High Court’s stay on the bail order given by the trial court. The CBI has no evidence,” the AAP leader added.