With three more days left to go for the Delhi Assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto on Tuesday promising Rs 1 crore relief to kin of sanitation workers who died while performing their duties.

The manifesto also talked about starting a ‘deshbhakti’ curriculum in schools with the aim to inculcate a sense of nationalism, love for armed forces and respect for the tricolour among students.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP for releasing the name of its Chief Ministerial candidate and he will have a debate with him.

Challenging the BJP he said, “I would like to tell BJP that people of Delhi want the BJP to declare a Chief Ministerial candidate and I am ready to debate with that person.”

He further gave BJP a deadline of tomorrow at 1 pm and said if the party failed in it then he would hold another press conference.

In its manifesto, AAP has also promised a pilgrimage scheme to cover 10 lakh senior citizens. Delhi government has already rolled out Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana under which it is providing pilgrimage to senior citizens in the national capital.

AAP has also stressed on Jan Lokpal Bill and Delhi Swaraj Bill in its manifesto if voted back in power.

While presenting the party manifesto, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Jan Lokpal Bill which was passed in Delhi Vidhan Sabha in 2015, has been pending with the Central Government for the last 4 years.”

“The AAP government will continue its struggle to get the bill passed,” he added.

The manifesto also said about the redevelopment of Yamuna riverside, clean water for all, women safety, redesign of streets among other key promises.

Party leader Manish Sisodia also said that the party will launch a scheme of door-step delivery of ration if the party is voted back in power.

AAP Manifesto also said about starting classes for personality development, English language and soft skills for undergraduates.

It also stated about the issue of sealing in Delhi and said the party when voted in power will pressurize Union government, DDA and MCD to prohibit sealing of shops and open those who are already sealed.

In the tripartite competition, Congress had already released its manifesto promising free electricity up to 300 units, meals at Rs 15 and unemployment allowances among others if voted in power.

BJP is only left now to release its manifesto for the Delhi election.

BJP which has been pro-active in campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election with its senior leaders hitting the campaign trails rapidly. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also hold a rally in Delhi’s Karkardooma for the polls.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been holding several rallies and campaigns along with BJP President JP Nadda in the national capital.

The campaigning for the polls, which is scheduled for February 8, will end on February 6.