AAP targets BJP over Magunta Reddy’s candidature from Ongole Lok Sabha seat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP over the nomination of Magunta Reddy from Ongole Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh.

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh ally and former state chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s party TDP has fielded Reddy from Ongole constituency as its Lok Sabha candidate.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Magunta Reddy’s son was an accused in the liquor policy case. However, he turned approver and is now the key witness against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in the ED custody.

“We told you about Sharath Reddy’s relation with the BJP. He donated money to the BJP after being arrested in a money laundering case. Today, we are talking about ex-YSRCP MP Magunta Reddy and his son Raghav Manguta Reddy. Yesterday, the NDA member TDP nominated him (Magunta Reddy) as its candidate for Lok Sabha elections. This means PM Modi and the entire BJP will now garner votes for someone who is the key witness against (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal,” the AAP leader said.

During the recent custody hearing in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, Kejriwal had mentioned Magunta Reddy’s name. His son Raghav Magunta Reddy was named as accused in the case.

However, he was later granted bail after he agreed to turn approver.

The AAP chief told the court that Reddy came to him and expressed his desire to open a charitable trust in the national capital. However, Kejriwal told the TDP leader that the land comes under the Lieutenant Governor (LG).