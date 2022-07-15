AAP slams Simranjit Singh for calling Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Friday, demanded an unconditional apology from the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Sangrur, Simranjit Singh Mann, for describing Shaheed Bhagat Singh as “a terrorist” involved in “terror activities in pre-Independent India”.

Addressing a press conference, state Minister for Higher Education and Languages Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the statement of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Mann is shameful apart from being slanderous.

He said the state government would bestow the status of martyr on Bhagat Singh for his supreme sacrifice.

“Our Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, being an MP, had raised this issue several times in the Parliament. Bhagat Singh is our idol and I want to make it clear with full responsibility that the Punjab government will bestow martyr status to Bhagat Singh,” the minister said.

He said the newly-elected MP has disrespected the sacrifices of legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the independence of the country.

“Not only Punjab but also the whole nation is proud of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev for sacrificing their lives for the country at a very young age. Indians are able to breathe in a free nation because these men sacrificed their present for our future. But MP Mann regrettably does not respect a national hero, ” Hayer said.

The minister said the Aam Aadmi Party is a democratic party and if required his party would initiate legal action against MP Mann, as per the law, for disrespecting martyr Bhagat Singh and hurting the sentiments of countless Punjabis who hold him in high regard.