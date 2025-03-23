Assembly Speaker Gupta pays homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday paid homage to the great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, honouring their supreme sacrifice for the nation.

The Speaker paid floral tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the Assembly premises.

Advertisement

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Delhi Minister of Industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra and Chief Whip of Delhi Assembly Abhay Verma, along with several legislators, also paid floral tributes to these great revolutionaries.

Advertisement

Recalling their sacrifices for the country, Gupta said, “These brave sons sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence. Their supreme sacrifice continues to inspire us to uphold the values of justice, freedom, and patriotism. Only a great human being could embrace the gallows with a smile for the sake of the country.”

He said that the magnificent temple of democracy that stands in this country today is built upon the foundation of martyrs’ sacrifices.

“We should always keep these ideals in mind. The martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev is inspiring for facing every struggle. We must remain steadfast in the face of challenges, whether personal or related to responsibilities entrusted to us by the people; victory shall be ours,” Gupta said.