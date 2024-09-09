AAP releases first list of 20 candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

Amid the ongoing speculations of an alliance with Congress in the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced its list first of 20 candidates for the elections.

The AAP taking to social media platform posted its list of 20 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections.

The candidates as per the constituencies released in the first list include, Naraingarh: Gurpal Singh, Kalayat: Anurag Dhanda, Pundri: Narender Sharma, Gharaunda: Jaipal Sharma, Assandh: Amandeep Jundla,Samalkha: Bittu Pahalwan,Uchana Kalan: Pawan Fauji, Dabwali: Kuldeep Gadrana, Rania: Happy Rania, Bhiwani: Indu Sharma, Meham: Vikas Nehra, Rohtak: Bijender Hooda, Bahadurgarh: Kuldeep Chikara, Badli: Ranbir Guliya, Beri: Sonu Ahlawat Sheria, Mahendragarh: Manish Yadav, Narnaul: Ravinder Matru, Badshahpur: Bir Singh Sarpanch, Sohna: Dharamender Khatana, Ballabgarh: Ravinder Faujdar.

AAP Haryana state president Sushil Kumar has said that the party has released the first list for the assembly elections in the state aimed to overthrow the BJP government.

He added that soon the party is going to release the second list as well, as there is very little time left for the elections.

Speaking over the possibility of alliance with the Congress, the senior AAP leader added that the party sincerely waited for the alliance, showed patience and then only released the first list.

“Our organization is strong in every assembly and that strong organization wanted us to contest the elections. We showed our patience and after that, we have released our list,” Gupta said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 5, while the last date for filing nominations for the polls is September 12.