AAP ready to contest Haryana assembly polls with full strength: Atishi

With the announcements of assembly poll dates for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi expressed confidence that the party is all set to contest the poll with full strength in Haryana.

She said that senior party leaders from Delhi and Punjab including Sanjay Singh, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and others are holding public meetings in the state on a regular basis.

Replying to a question whether the party would contest solo or in alliance, she said that the decision will be taken later when AAP chief Kejriwal is released from custody.

She further expressed hope and confidence that Delhi CM and their party chief is a son of Haryana and people of the state have an emotional connection with him.

“AAP will contest assembly elections in Haryana with full strength and will win,” Atishi asserted.

She said that the party is preparing on all the seats, while door to door campaigns are on, booth committees are being formed, and added that the AAP will contest with complete preparation.

Atishi, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here further said that the party is continuously holding public rallies, and claimed that it was getting good response from people as they are attending in large numbers.

Speaking on the announcement of assembly elections in J&K, the AAP leader said that the party is happy that after 10 years assembly polls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir and AAP welcomes this.