The Uttarakhand Wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi on Sunday alleging the latter for dishonouring the revered environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna after the AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal raised a demand to bestow Bahiguna with Bharat Ratna.

The protest was helmed by the Uttarakhand President of AAP Brij Mohan Upreti who said that using foul and derogatory words against the noted Indian environmentalist has unveiled the mentality of BJP leaders.

“It is not only a day of shame for the people of Uttarakhand but also for the people of the entire country and if BJP is unwilling to apologise for this act, then AAP will continue its fight for the honour of the people of Uttarakhand. Shri Bahuguna is known as the ‘Gandhi of Uttarakhand’ and using such foul language against such a great environmentalist is unacceptable,” he added.

On Saturday, Kejriwal said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to bestow Bharat Ratna on Bahuguna as the country celebrates its 75th anniversary year of independence.

Responding to that, BJP’s spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal said on Twitter, “Delhi’s @ArvindKejriwal has mistook ‘Bharat Ratna’ as a packet of Rewari and distributes it wherever he goes”.

However, the saffron party has alleged the demand of Bharat Ratna by Kejriwal is a political stunt since the assembly elections in Uttarakhand is around the corner.

BJP leader Parvesh Singh has asked Kejriwal to not do politics on “Bharat Ratna”.

“Who will make his tongue dirty by abusing you? Second thing – Those who are talking about giving Bharat Ratna honour only because of Uttarakhand elections, should at least put “Shri” in front of their names. Third thing – no one has said anything demeaning and only said that do not do politics on “Bharat Ratna” and give water in Delhi,” Singh tweeted.