AAP MPs protest Kejriwal’s arrest outside parliament, skip Prez address

Aam Aadmi Party’s MPs on Thursday protested outside parliament over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest skipping President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint session of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

During the protest, the AAP MPs from both Houses of Parliament raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at the Central outside parliament house with placards in their hands reading “ED, CBI ka durupyog band karo (stop misuse of ED and CBI), Tanashahi nahi chalegi (no more dictatorship), Kejriwal ko riha karo (free kejriwal).

They alleged that Central probe agencies are used as tools against Opposition parties and their leaders.

Prominent AAP leaders, Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, and Gurmeet Singh, were among the MPs who joined the protest.

Speaking to a news agency, Singh lamented that the Delhi CM was arrested by the CBI at a time when he was about to get bail from the Supreme Court.

The AAP leader called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the alleged misuse of investigating agencies and get Kejriwal released at the earliest. He said that the AAP has the utmost respect for the President, but they were forced to boycott her speech because it is written by the government.

He said they would talk it big about democracy in the speech while overlooking the constitution in stark contrast.

Singh said the AAP has started the protest while being in talks with the INDIA bloc leaders on how to take the matter forward with more strength.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Secretary General and MP Ramgopal Yadav, MPs Lalji Verma and Javed Ali Khan extended their support to AAP’s protest against the arrest of Delhi CM.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday before being remanded to the probe agency’s custody by a Delhi court for three days in the case related to corruption in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.