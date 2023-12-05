AAP MPs protest at Parliament against alleged misuse of probe agencies

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs staged a protest rally at the premises of Parliament in protest against the alleged misrule of Central probe agencies by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The MPs, including Raghav Chadha, whose suspension from the Rajya Sabha was revoked on Monday, held the demonstration in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the parliament building on the second day of the winter session on Tuesday.

During the demonstration, the protesting legislators shouted slogans while holding aloft placards against the ruling dispensation. “Stop misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Release Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh,” they called out.

It may be mentioned here that former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are in detention after being arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Ever since the arrests, the AAP is accusing the Central government of misuse of probe agencies calling the action a “political vendetta’’.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP had said the chief minister should accept the “corrupt” deeds of its jailed leaders and apologise to the people.