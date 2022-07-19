(ranjeet)

STATESMAN NEWS SERVICE

Chandigarh, 19 July –

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Tuesday, accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs of Punjab of acting like bonded slaves of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by holding repeated protests in Parliament to highlight the delay in giving permission to their boss to visit Singapore while leaving all issues pertaining to the state.

In a statement here, the Bathinda MP said it was shocking that the AAP MPs of Punjab were expressing solidarity with the failed Delhi Model but were refusing to hold any protest against allotment of land to Haryana in Chandigarh which had compromised Punjab’s right over the Union Territory.

“Similarly, the AAP MPs have chosen to remain quiet on Haryana’s conspiracy to rob Punjab of its river waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal besides failing to protest against the proposal to convert Panjab University into a central varsity,” she added.

Terming the conduct of the AAP MPs as a classic case of slavery, Badal said Punjab AAP unit and its Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sold out the interests of Punjab to the party high command and the party’s MPs were following a similar line.

“Earlier, we witnessed the signing of a purported Knowledge Sharing Agreement between the Punjab and Delhi governments which effectively gave charge of 16 departments in Punjab to the Delhi government. We have also witnessed the formation of an Advisory Board which has made party MP Raghav Chadha a super chief minister. We have also witnessed the chief minister surrendering the rights of Punjab over Chandigarh to Haryana at the instance of the AAP high command,” the former Union minister said.