AAP MP Sanjay Singh sent to 5-day ED custody in Delhi liquor policy case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to a five-day custody of Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED had sought a 10-custody of Singh but the court only granted them with a five-day custody till October 10.

Appearing for the ED, Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta told the court that Singh will be confronted with digital evidence. He also informed the court about the ED raid at his Delhi residence where a statement of the accused was also recorded.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, who appeared for Sanjay Singh, opposed the remand plea of ED, saying that the investigation of this case will keep going and never end. He told the court that demanding 10 days of remand is an absurd position for someone not involved in the matter at all.

“This case investigation keeps going and will never end. Dinesh Arora who is a star witness was made accused earlier by both agencies and later he turned approver in the case,” Mathur said.

On this, Matta told the court that the AAP leader will be interrogated with other persons and that he will be confronted with three people. He further said that one Sarvesh Mishra, an employee of Sanjay Singh, received Rs 2 crore from an employee of accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora. Mishra has been called by the ED for questioning on October 6.

Singh’s lawyer questioned the credibility of Arora, saying the latter has changed his stand before the CBI and the ED.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on Wednesday after ED officials conducted extensive raids on his Delhi house. Singh was interrogated for hours before being arrested. He pleaded not guilty and said that he was being arrested for calling out the “corruption” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Singh is the third prominent leader of the Aadmi Aadmi Party after Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, to be arrested by a central probe agency.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party held massive protests in several parts of country against Sanjay Singh’s arrest. AAP workers and supporters staged a protest in the national capital at the Aam Aadmi Party office and demanded his release.

Several senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party including Atishi, and Reena Gupta raised slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, while demanding his immediate release.

