AAP MLAs say not allowed to enter Delhi Assembly, stage protest; BJP flays their ‘wrong conduct’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the third day of the new session under the BJP government, alleging that Police are not letting their legislators into Assembly premises on the order of the Speaker.

AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi and other party MLAs sat on a protest after being reportedly denied entry into the Assembly premises. AAP leaders claimed they were blocked from entering the Assembly by the police on the orders of the Speaker and alleged that barricades were placed on the entry road to stop them.

In a post on X, LoP Atishi said, “AAP MLAs were suspended for three days for chanting ‘Jai Bhim.’ Today, they are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises”

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra told reporters that no Assembly in the country can work with such conduct (of opposition MLAs) in Vidhan Sabha.

”For 10 years, the issues of the people of Delhi have not been discussed here. We will not let anyone carry out such a conspiracy that the issues of the people of Delhi are not discussed…Today’s decision (of suspension of opposition MLAs) is the decision of the Speaker. I think that now AAP people should understand that they should discuss the issues of Delhi and run the House in a dignified manner…”

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Currently, it seems like the whole of Delhi is damaged…The cost of the Barapulla project has already been double the sanctioned amount because there was no follow-up from the government. The company working on that project has told me that no minister has visited for the follow-up in the last 10 years…Similarly, the cost of many projects has been doubled due to no follow-up…”

On the CAG report, he said, “We will discuss the scam of Rs 2000 crores that has been done…An investigation will also be conducted on ‘Sheeshmahal.'”

Atishi said, “Police officers are saying that we (AAP MLAs) are suspended from the assembly, so we will not even be allowed to enter the assembly premises. This is undemocratic and unconstitutional… To date, this has never happened in the history of the country… Even in Parliament, there are protests under the Gandhi statue even after being suspended… After all, how can we be stopped? We tried to talk to the Speaker, but nothing is happening.”

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had on February 25 extended the suspension of all 21 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for three days after they were marshaled out for raising slogans as they continued to protest against the ruling BJP for allegedly removing the photographs of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from the Chief Minister’s office.

BJP’s MLA Mohan Singh Bisht today said that the attitude of the AAP was “wrong”, adding that the MLAs needed to bring a change in their behaviour.