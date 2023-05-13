AAP maintains lead over Cong in Jalandhar by-poll

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku is leading in the counting of votes for the bypoll of Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, which has remained with the Congress since 1999.

By polling over 32 per cent of the total votes so far, Rinku is maintaining his lead over his nearest rival and the Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary from the very first round of counting. The Congress is getting about 28 per cent votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal is at number three by polling about 17 per cent of votes. The Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (SAD-BSP) candidate Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi at number four by polling about 15 per cent of votes.

A Congress stronghold, Jalandhar seat fell vacant after Congress’ Member of Parliament (MP) Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 76, died of a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab this January.

In the 2022 Assembly polls, the Congress had won five of the nine Assembly segments in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat while the AAP won the remaining four.

In the 2022 Assembly polls, the Congress had won five of the nine Assembly segments in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat while the AAP won the remaining four.