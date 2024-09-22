AAP leaders jailed to stop Delhi’s works, not for corruption, alleges Sisodia

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed on Sunday that the motive behind sending Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and him behind bars was not corruption but to stall the works of Delhi.

In his address during the Janta Ki Adalat on Sunday at Jantar Mantar, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi said people of the city are happy that Arvind Kejriwal is out of jail now, nevertheless they are sad as the AAP chief is no longer their CM.

“The only motive (for the incarceration of the AAP leaders) was to break us from inside and out, break our courage, break our team by jailing us,” he said. He, however, asserted that “neither our courage stumbled from inside nor the party broke from outside”.

Sisodia said the people of the city are confident that it’s a matter of time before Kejriwal becomes the CM of Delhi once again.

“I was in jail for 17 months and was happy when I came out, but I was happiest when Arvind Kejriwal was set free,” Sisodia said.

He said they (the investigating agencies) searched his and Arvind Kejriwal’s houses and offices. But when they found nothing in the raids, they arrested some people and told them if they wanted to be free from jail, they should give statements against Arvind Kejriwal. On the basis of the false statements of one or two of them, Sanjay Singh, and I were put in jail. But the Supreme Court said these statements account to nothing.

“When the trial will commence, this case will end in two questions,” said the senior AAP leader.

The AAP leader further said, “When I was a journalist, I bought a small house for Rs 5 lakh in 2002. They even took that house from me and seized it.”

Sisodia said he had Rs 10 lakh in the bank account from his salary, they froze that as well. He had to request people for help to pay his son’s college fees because the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had frozen his bank account. “This is how they tried to mentally harass me with the aim to break me. But as a true soldier of Arvind Kejriwal’s team I did not break, nor did I panic,” he added.

He said in the coming three to four months he and Kejriwal would be in the people’s court and would continue walking step by step with the AAP chief.

“We will go to the public and wait for their verdict. We will ask them to reinstate us in our positions if they believe we are honest,” he said.

On the occasion, AAP’s Delhi state Convenor Gopal Rai said the people of the city elected Kejriwal’s government with an overwhelming majority, and he worked for the people with full dedication.

It was through his honesty, Kejriwal provided free electricity and water, good schools, hospitals, Mohalla clinics, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage facilities for the elderly, Rai said, and added that seeing all this the BJP became upset.