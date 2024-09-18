AAP leader Pathak terms One Nation, One Election a mere slogan of BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday dismissed the idea of One Nation One Election calling it a mere jumla (slogan) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously is practically not possible.

Flaying this decision, the AAP leader claimed that elections were to be held in four states, but are taking place only in Jammu Kashmir and Haryana while Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections have been put on hold.

“AAP demanded that the Delhi assembly election be held along with Jharkhand and Maharashtra, but Centre is not agreeing to it. When they can not hold elections in three or four states simultaneously, how will they be able to hold ‘one nation, one election’?” he questioned.

Criticising the BJP for toppling various state governments in the past, Pathak alleged that the BJP is already doing the work of destabilizing many democratically elected governments through Governor and LG.

So, it is their sinister plan to destabilize the states by doing this and is a new slogan; nothing is going to happen with it, added Pathak.