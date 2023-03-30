AAP launches pan-India poster campaign – ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a nationwide poster campaign called “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The campaign is aimed at targeting the BJP Government and its policies that have failed to address the issues faced by the common man,” the AAP said in a statement.

Launching the campaign at the party headquarters, AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said, “The Modi Government wants to control the nation by suppressing the entire opposition.”

Rai also took a swipe at the BJP government, alleging that it is controlling the investigating agencies and trying to suppress the judiciary.

The Aam Aadmi Party had announced the campaign by holding a protest at Jantar Mantar on Shaheed Diwas earlier this month.

Rai said the campaign has already started in 22 states across the country, including Punjab, Gujarat, West Bengal, Orissa, Asam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra, and all Hindi speaking states like Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, UP, HP, and Uttarakhand.

The campaign was announced on March 23, on the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, and Shaheed Sukhdev.

“The poster campaign is a response to the government’s failure to fulfil its promises to farmers, diluting labour laws, and oppressing students in universities,” the AAP said.

“The youth of the country are unemployed, and women face the brunt of inflation,” it said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is stubbornly dismantling the democratic structure of the nation and eliminating the opposition. This is a direct assault on India’s democratic structure and constitution,” Rai said.

He alleged that the government is attempting to curtail the independence of investigative agencies and shattering Indians’ faith in the integrity of the investigative and judicial processes.

“The Prime Minister’s insistence on holding onto office without oppositional challenge is a threat to India’s democratic system and constitution,” he added.

The nationwide poster campaign will move into its second phase on April 10 when it will be promoted through and by students at all universities throughout the country.

“The Aam Aadmi Party will also connect students with its campaign and put up posters in universities across the country on April 10,” Rai said.