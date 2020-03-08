After marking a thunderous victory in the recently conducted Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is launching a membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from March 23.

It will be a three-month-long membership drive starting from March 23 to June 23 in the BJP ruled state. As per the reports, there will be 1200 teams to enroll new members in the party from the state.

Party will establish contacts in all villages, Nagar and Zila panchayats, municipal areas and wards during the drive, AAP state president Sarabhajeet Singh said.

“People have seen the qualitative improvement that the AAP government has brought about in Delhi schools. In Uttar Pradesh, education has become a major commercial activity with scant respect for the future of the students. The government here is remaining a mute spectator as schools extort money from parents in the name of fees, books, and school dress,” Singh said.

However, the party-state spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said the party has already registered more than four lakh members so far.

Senior AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said, “The Delhi Assembly poll results have proved that ‘politics of hate’ will not work against ‘politics of work’ and Uttar Pradesh will soon replicate the Delhi model of politics.”

There were more than 5000 posters and banners being put up in each district and the party has 60 active district-level units in the state to increase the party presence in UP.

So far, there has been no official announcement of AAP contesting the 2022 Assembly polls.

In the recently conducted Delhi polls, there are various legislators in the Delhi Assembly who hail from various districts of UP including, Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain, among others.