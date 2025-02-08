‘AAP humbly accepts people’s mandate’: Kejriwal congratulates BJP for victory

Accepting the people’s mandate in the Delhi assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the BJP on its victory, hoping it will meet people’s expectations.

The former Delhi chief minister, who lost the New Delhi assembly seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma, said his party accepts the people’s veridict with humility.

In a video message shared on social media platform X on Saturday, he said, “Delhi election results have come out today and we humbly accept the decision of the public.”

Kejriwal further said that during the past 10 years, the AAP government has done a lot of work in the domains including education, health, water and electricity and tried to help make people’s lives better in whatever way it could.

He assured people of Delhi that the AAP would take up the role of a constructive Opposition and reach out to the public extending every possible help to individuals and the society. “We will always be there for the people in their joys and sorrows of life, as we had not entered politics for the sake of power, rather we think of politics as a medium to serve the public and be present to help them,” he added.

The AAP chief extended greetings to all his party workers for their efforts in contesting the polls and for the hard work they put in and kept calm while facing difficulties.’

Kejriwal, who contested the election from the New Delhi seat has been defeated by BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chief minister, AAP leader Atishi, while speaking to reporters, said she wanted to thank the people of Kalkaji for trusting her and her entire team for withstanding the alleged muscle power and hooliganism and yet continued to work on the ground.

She said though she has won, the time is not to celebrate but to continue the fight against the alleged dictatorship of the BJP.

AAP will continue to stand with what is right and keep fighting against what is wrong, she added.

Acknowledging that the assembly election results have come as a setback for the Kejriwal party, she said it would continue its struggle for the betterment of people.

Another senior AAP leader Sisodia, who lost the election from Jangpura, thanked the people of the assembly constituency while congratulating the winning candidate. He expressed hope that he would resolve the issues pertaining to the area.