AAP govt failed to provide basic amenities in slum clusters: Vijender Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) government of failing to provide basic amenities in the city’s slum clusters.

He made the statement during his visit to Valmiki Camp in Begumpur under Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency following an interaction with residents through a padayatra to understand their grievances.

Attacking the city government, Gupta said, “AAP promised to provide clean drinking water to every household in these colonies through individual connections. However, the much-publicised ‘tap in every home’ promise has proven to be hollow. Even the community water taps in these areas do not provide water.”

Accusing the AAP government of being ”a government of empty promises and breaking records in corruption”, he said, “The government has engaged in massive corruption in the name of education reform, health services, and its excise policy. The water crisis is widespread in Delhi, the situation in JJ colonies is particularly dire, forcing residents to live in subhuman conditions and struggle on multiple fronts. (Arvind) Kejriwal’s representatives don’t even bother to visit these areas.”

The Leader of Opposition asserted that the government, which considers these residents its “vote bank,” has failed to provide them with basic facilities.

Gupta said the AAP government should take immediate steps to ensure the supply of drinking water and other essential services in these slum clusters so that residents can escape their miserable living conditions and the threat of severe diseases.