AAP govt failed to address issues affecting city: Devender Yadav

Stepping up his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday said the ruling dispensation has “failed” to address the issues affecting the city and its residents.

The Delhi Congress chief inaugurated four Rajiv Gandhi Sewa Kendras at the Badli Assembly constituency, in a bid to woo the voters ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls. He made the statement on the occasion.

The kendras will directly connect with the public and serve them, by helping them get Aadhaar card, Pan card, Caste certificate, Income certificate, and many other important documents.

Slamming the AAP government, Yadav said, “AAP government in Delhi has kept itself away from the problems of the public, and it is alienated from the ground reality. People have become totally disillusioned with the corrupt and incompetent AAP government, which has failed to address the core issues affecting the city and its residents.”

Referring to senior leaders of AAP, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh were jailed for corruption, but after coming out of jail they were alleging that they were sent to jail without any reason, which amounts to challenging the evidence before the courts against them.”

Attacking former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, “Kejriwal had alleged that the Lieutenant Governor was not allowing his government to function when he was the chief minister. He blamed the LG for all his faults, failures and non-performances, without admitting that he was incompetent to provide good governance.”

“What is the point in electing such corrupt people to power who cannot do anything for the benefit of the people or for the development of Delhi?” he questioned.

Talking about the Rajiv Gandhi Sewa Kendras, the Delhi Congress chief said the Sewa Kendra’s inaugurated at the main chowk, Samaipur, Veer Bazar Chowk, Rana Park, 3 Jahangirpuri C-965 and Gurjar Chowk, Bhalswa Dairy will be highly beneficial to the public of the area.