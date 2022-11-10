AAP government is clueless as anarchy grips Punjab: PPCC chief

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday expressed concern over the alarmingly deteriorating law and order situation in the state, saying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has completely abdicated its authority.

“As the AAP government remains completely clueless, there is total anarchy prevailing in Punjab,” Warring said in a statement, while adding, “people have started taking law into their own hands which is a dangerous signal for the state.” He pointed out that this was the second targeted killing in Punjab within less than a week.

Referring to the killing of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in Kotkapura town today, the Punjab Congress president said, “No killing is justified and nobody should be allowed to take law into his own hands.” He appealed to people to maintain peace at all costs saying violence was no solution to any problem.

Warring reminded Arvind Kejriwal of his promise of doing justice in the sacrilege cases within 24 hours of forming the government. “As people are feeling betrayed, let down and frustrated, the consequences are before us like what happened in Kotkapura today which does not bode well for the state,” he added.

The Congress leader warned against allowing the situation to drift and deteriorate to the point of no return. “We have already borne the pain and agony and lost precious lives and cannot let that happen again”, he said, adding that “the way the AAP government is mishandling the situation we are again at risk.”