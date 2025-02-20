AAP demands honorarium for women in first cabinet as promised during Delhi polls

After the oath ceremony of Delhi cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former CM Atishi on Thursday claimed that she and her party are hopeful that the BJP will honour its word to provide Rs 2,500 honorarium to all women of the city in the first cabinet meeting as promised by them during the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here Atishi said, “Today, I extend my congratulations to Rekha Gupta and her entire cabinet on their swearing-in. Delhi has got its fourth woman Chief Minister, which is a matter of pride for the women of this city. I hope that, as a woman CM, Rekha Gupta will fulfil the promises made by the BJP to the women of Delhi.”

The AAP added, “During their campaign, all BJP leaders including PM Modi and Rekha Gupta, promised the women of Delhi that every woman in the city would receive Rs. 2,500 per month directly in their bank accounts. They said that the moment a BJP government is formed, the very first cabinet meeting will approve this scheme, and by 8th March, every woman will receive her first installment.”

With the new government’s first cabinet meeting scheduled for 7 PM on Thursday, she called upon the BJP to deliver on its word.

“Today, the new government has taken oath. Rekha Gupta has assumed office, and at 7 PM, the Delhi Government’s first cabinet meeting will take place. On behalf of all the women of Delhi, I demand that the BJP government fulfil its promise today itself. The Rs. 2,500 per month scheme for every woman must be passed in this evening’s cabinet meeting. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment. This was the assurance given by Delhi’s new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta,” she added.