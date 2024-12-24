AAP deceiving people as no ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’ in Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj

BJP leader and MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj ,on Tuesday accused the AAP of deceiving the senior citizens and women in the national capital in the name of the Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana, which do not exist on ground.

Addressing a press conference here, she stated that she had attended a programme today at the Raj Niwas, (LG House) organized for interaction with the senior citizens, where the state Health Secretary clarified that there is no such scheme as the Sanjeevani Yojana of the Delhi government.

Swaraj said,” A senior citizen during the interaction asked to throw some light on the ‘Sanjeevani Scheme’… the Health Secretary stood up and publically announced that there is no such scheme of the AAP government.”She further informed that the official also urged the elderly and the public to not share their personal data to anyone in the name of such schemes, which do not exist.

Similarly, commenting on the women welfare scheme regarding Rs 2100 monthly allowance in Delhi, the BJP MP alleged that the same Mahila Samman Yojana was announced in Punjab too, but, till date not a single rupee has been deposited into the bank accounts of the women of the state.

She further said that there is only one such health scheme for the senior citizens in the country, which is centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana which provides free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for the elderly above the age of 70, regardless of their economic status. She expressed displeasure saying that Kejriwal interrupted ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ in Delhi, by not allowing its implementation due to AAP’s politics of hatred, keeping the people away from availing the benefits.

She said, ” First they announced the this scheme with a claim of giving Rs 1000 a month to the women, just before the General Elections, and now they say Rs 2100 will be given.”