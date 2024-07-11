AAP created history after party named as accused in excise case: Manoj Tiwari

Launching a sharp attack on the AAP in the excise policy case, the BJP on Thursday said a political party has been directly accused of looting the government treasury meant for the betterment of Delhi residents.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case, has named the Aam Aadmi Party as the accused number 38.

“Aam Aadmi Party has been accused on number 38 of the charge sheet of the investigating agency’s report,” he said.

Tiwari said no other party in the country came with a self-proclaimed tag of being so much ‘ethical’ as the Aam Aadmi Party. “But today, that same party has created a ‘unique history’,” the BJP MP said.

Hitting further at the AAP, Tiwari said, “Till now we used to see that in some allegations, some scam or some big scandal, a person or a group of people used to get implicated. Notably, not a single person or a group of corrupt leaders, but this (AAP) entire political party has been directly accused of looting the money of the government treasury meant for the facilities of the people of Delhi in the liquor scam.”

The BJP MP said, today, the people of Delhi want answers to so many questions.

“Vijay Nair, communication advisor of the AAP government, had been residing in a government bungalow. That stay is absolutely illegal. How come he got that allotted? The answer to this should be given through a letter from the jail itself,” Tiwari said.

Later talking to reporters, the BJP MP said, “There is no second opinion that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin of this entire incident. Arvind Kejriwal seems to be the mastermind of this entire scam and now he has been accused.

“Now in the charge sheet that has been filed, he is the 37th accused. And the most important thing is that the judge of the court, after seeing all this, has said that there is sufficient evidence against him, on the basis of which further action should be taken against the culprit.”