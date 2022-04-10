AAP attacks BJP’s Gujarat Govt over its education system

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has attacked BJP’s Gujarat Government over its education system.

Pitching for a work-focused system of governance, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, “With the support of the people of Gujarat, AAP will develop a world-class education system like Delhi in the state too.”

भाजपा के लोग भी गुजरात की चरमराती शिक्षा पर प्रश्न उठा रहे। पार्टी लाइन से ऊपर उठकर गुजरात में अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए आवाज़ उठने लगी है। 27 साल में भाजपा अच्छी शिक्षा नहीं दे पायी। गुजरात के लोगों और सभी पार्टियों को साथ लेकर “आप” सरकार गुजरात में भी दिल्ली की तरह अच्छी शिक्षा देगी https://t.co/v9G4OhKcbh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 10, 2022

“BJP’s Gujarat Government failed to provide good education despite its 27-year long rule.

BJP’s own people are now raising questions about Gujarat’s broken education system; Gujarat is going beyond party lines to ask for better education,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is set to visit Gujarat and inspect the situation of government schools in the state on Monday.