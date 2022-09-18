AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as Co incharge for Gujarat polls

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party launched a youth face in the state and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the co-in charge (Sah-Prabhari) for elections.

Chadha had previously played important role in enabling AAP to register its victory in Punjab and Delhi.

Taking to a microblogging site, Raghav Chadha added, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal Ji for entrusting me with this big responsibility. I will put in my blood, sweat, tears and toil to meet the expectations of my party. Gujarat wants to change, and Gujarat wants a good education-healthcare. Gujarat wants Kejriwal.,”

I thank @ArvindKejriwal ji for entrusting me with this big responsibility. I will put in my blood, sweat, tears and toil to meet the expectations of my party. Gujarat wants change, Gujarat wants good education-healthcare. Gujarat wants Kejriwal. https://t.co/tr16OvwizE — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 18, 2022

“Congratulations and best wishes to Rajya Sabha MP and youth leader Shri @raghav_chadha on his appointment as ‘AAP’ Gujarat co-in-charge!” AAP Gujarat tweeted in Gujarati.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, AAP had made its debut in Gujarat, but could not open its account.

AAP’s hopes in Gujarat have been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats and the Congress drew a blank.

Meanwhile, in the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had given a scare to the ruling BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat.

AAP has been constantly making efforts to replace the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat.