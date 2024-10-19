Logo

Logo

# India

AAP accuses BJP Govt of polluting Yamuna river

The statement follows the sighting of a thick layer of froth floating on the river in Kalindi Kunj area, located on the Delhi-Noida border. 

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 19, 2024 10:26 pm

AAP accuses BJP Govt of polluting Yamuna river

Screen grab of a social media video showing thick layer of froth in Yamuna river in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government is releasing polluted water into the Yamuna river, exacerbating pollution levels.
The statement follows the sighting of a thick layer of froth floating on the river in Kalindi Kunj area, located on the Delhi-Noida border.
In the same statement, AAP accused BJP leaders of staging a political drama over the pollution issue, asserting that their own party’s government in neighboring Uttar Pradesh is responsible for the contamination.
BJP is engaging in dirty politics, while the AAP government is actively working to curb pollution,” the party added.
Notably, the pollution issue has sparked criticism from various political parties, and yet little has been done by the government to address the problem.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

BJP MLAs stage protest against AAP govt over 12 pending CAG reports

The Leader of Opposition said, “The AAP government is sitting on the 12 pending CAG reports to conceal these scams. Despite repeated warnings from the opposition, the CAG office, and the principal accountant general’s office, the government has failed to present the reports in the Assembly.”