AAP accuses BJP Govt of polluting Yamuna river

The Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ) in a statement on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government is releasing polluted water into the Yamuna river , exacerbating pollution levels.

The statement follows the sighting of a thick layer of froth floating on the river in Kalindi Kunj area, located on the Delhi-Noida border.

In the same statement, AAP accused BJP leaders of staging a political drama over the pollution issue, asserting that their own party’s government in neighboring Uttar Pradesh is responsible for the contamination.

“ BJP is engaging in dirty politics, while the AAP government is actively working to curb pollution,” the party added.

Notably, the pollution issue has sparked criticism from various political parties, and yet little has been done by the government to address the problem.