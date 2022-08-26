AAI signs MoU with Sweden to facilitate sustainable aviation technology collaboration

Airports Authority of India (AAI) and LFV Air Navigation Services of Sweden (LUFTFARTSVERKET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding today at the Corporate Headquarters of AAI in New Delhi.

This MoU shall pave the way for bi-lateral exchange of aviation expertise and technology between the two countries.

It will allow the Indian companies to accelerate growth while leveraging Swedish innovation and expertise. Under the aegis of the MoU, the companies can collaborate in areas of mutual interest.

Acknowledging the pressing need for rapid development concerning next-generation smart airports and the necessity to build sustainable transport systems, both parties consented to the following elements of the MoU:

Exchange of aviation knowledge and technical transfer program

Promote close and friendly relations between the two agencies

Aim to expand technical cooperation in airports

Support the development of a safe, secure, sustainable, and efficient aviation sector

Positive contributions in promoting bilateral and international trade

On this occasion, Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India, congratulated the Govt of India and the Govt of Sweden for taking this initiative of a collaborative effort towards strengthening India’s efforts for the development of an efficient, safe, secure and sustainable aviation sector.

Mr Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India, talked about the long-standing collaboration between India and Sweden. “We are looking forward to this addition to the already expansive India-Sweden collaboration, which already include sustainability, health, innovation, energy, and will now extend to civil aviation. I’m looking forward to seeing how the MoU can foster more opportunities for Sweden and India to explore climate-smart solutions within the aviation sector.”

While delivering his address, Shri Tanmaya Lal, Ambassador of India to Sweden mentioned that “India Sweden partnership is on the upswing. This MoU covers one more new ground and will facilitate technology collaborations to improve safety, sustainability and efficiency in the aviation sector. This is an important development also in the context of the booming regional air connectivity in India.”

Meanwhile, AAI and LFV, both Government agencies of India and Sweden respectively, will jointly collaborate on the following co-operation areas: