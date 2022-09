Aadhaar usage surge: 220 crore authentications done in August

Aadhaar usage and adoption continue to grow at a rapid pace with the number of authentication transactions surging to 219.71 crores in August, registering a growth of over 44 per cent when compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Electronics & IT on Thursday.

A majority of these monthly transaction numbers were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication (128.56 crores), followed by demographic authentications and OTP authentications. As of the end of August 2022, a cumulative number of 8074.95 crore Aadhaar authentications have been carried out so far, as against 7855.24 crore such authentications by the end of July.

The number of e-KYC transactions executed via Aadhaar stood at 23.45 crore in August. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions so far increased from 1249.23 crores in July to 1272.68 crores by end of August, the government data showed.

An e-KYC transaction is done, only with the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder, and eliminates physical paperwork, and in-person verification requirements for KYC. Aadhaar e-KYC service is increasingly playing an important role for banking and non-banking financial services in providing better and transparent customer experience and ease of doing business.

In August, residents successfully updated 1.46 crore Aadhaars, and cumulatively to date (end of August) 65.01 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents.

These update requests are related to demographic as well as biometric updates are done at both physical Aadhaar centres, and by using the online Aadhaar platform.

Whether it is e-KYC, Aadhaar enabled payment system (AEPS) for last mile banking, or Aadhaar enabled DBT, Aadhaar has been playing a stellar role in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India.

Aadhaar, a digital infrastructure of good governance, is a catalyst for both ease of living and ease of doing business. The digital ID is helping various ministries and departments in the centre and at states in improving efficiency, transparency and delivery of welfare services to the targeted beneficiaries. Around 1000 social welfare schemes in the country run by both centres and states have been notified to use Aadhaar to date.

Besides, more than 1,528.81 crores of last mile banking transactions have been made possible through the use of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), and the network of micro-ATMs so far, including nearly 22 crore such transactions in August alone. It has enabled financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid, the Ministry of Electronics & IT data showed.