A vision turned reality as Ranchi gets Savitribai Phule Institute’s eastern hub

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, inaugurated the new regional centre of the Savitribai Phule National Institute for Women and Child Development in Ranchi on Friday.

The facility, the sixth of its kind in the country and the first in Eastern India, is poised to become a key training and research hub catering to the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Union Minister said: “This is not merely the opening of a centre, but the realisation of an idea, a belief, and a vision. When we ensure the safety of a woman and the smile of a child, we lay the foundation of a brighter future for India.”

The event was attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, Ranchi MLA Naveen Jaiswal, and Women and Child Development Secretary Anil Malik, among other senior officials.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by floral welcomes, presentation of mementoes, and a showcase of the institute’s new logo.

The new regional centre is expected to play a pivotal role in decentralizing capacity-building efforts and enhancing service delivery under key national missions such as Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

The centre will provide advanced training and diploma courses in child guidance and counselling and offer skill development programmes for frontline workers. It will also facilitate localised implementation of central schemes and generate employment opportunities in the region.

In her address, MoS Savitri Thakur described the initiative as a milestone in women and child development. “When a woman is educated, her entire family progresses,” she said. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth lauded the achievements of India’s daughters and emphasized the need to empower them with equal opportunities.

As part of the programme, the institute distributed appointment letters to young women who had completed vocational training and held an interaction session with trainees to share their experiences.

Until now, Eastern states relied heavily on regional centres in Guwahati and Lucknow, often facing logistical challenges. The new Ranchi centre, with its modern infrastructure and local accessibility, is expected to ease those constraints and enhance the effectiveness of service delivery.

The establishment of the centre is part of a broader transformation led by Minister Annapurna Devi, which also includes the renaming of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) to the Savitribai Phule National Institute for Women and Child Development. The renaming signals a mission-driven, women- and child-centred development approach.

With existing centres in Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore, and Mohali, the institute trains over 1,000 professionals annually through both online and offline programmes. The addition of the Ranchi centre is expected to significantly accelerate this outreach in the eastern region.