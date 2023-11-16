A pair of Royal Bengal tigers brought to zoo in Jammu

The 9-year pair reached here on Thursday from Aringar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in exchange of a pair of Himalayan Black Bear from Jambu zoo as a part of an animal exchange programme.

The Royal Bengal Tiger is one of the largest, fiercest, and most powerful members of the big cat family. Every tiger has a distinct strip pattern, which makes them different from other tigers and makes it easy to count them during the tiger census.

There are around 3,167 tigers in India’s forests, which is more than 75 per cent of the global tiger population as per the 2023 Tiger Census, said an official spokesman.

The tiger pair will be housed in a naturalistic and enriched enclosure having a space of more than 4500 square meter as per the Central Zoo Authority’s norms with water ponds, observation posts, heating and ventilation facility for extreme weather conditions.

The tigers will be kept under quarantine for a week’s time and thereafter will be released in the paddock for public display.

The Royal Bengal tiger will be an additional attraction in the family of Jambu Zoo and a great delight for the public, especially children, wildlife enthusiasts and other visitors.