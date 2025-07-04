A mother beaten, wife abandoned – whither society!

Tears and silence defined the Janata Darbar held at the Bokaro Collectorate on Friday, where disturbing stories of domestic cruelty and social neglect were brought before the district administration. The event, meant to serve as a grievance redressal platform, instead became a mirror to the deepening cracks within the social fabric.

Gayatri Devi, an elderly woman from Jodhadih Mod, stood before Deputy Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha and recounted a painful truth: her own son, Manoj Sahu, routinely assaults her. Trembling and tearful, she begged the administration for protection, describing her life as one of fear within her own home.

In another emotionally-charged plea, a woman from Chas told officials that her husband had not only abandoned her and their two young children but was now preparing to remarry. His family, she said, had asked her to vacate the matrimonial home, leaving her and the children on the brink of homelessness.

Deeply moved by these testimonies, Deputy Commissioner Jha remarked, “It is extremely unfortunate that a mother is tortured by her own child, or that a man walks away from his wife and children. These are not isolated incidents but symptoms of a larger social decay.”

“Our society is slowly growing insensitive. We must all reflect on this,” he added.

He underscored that the honour of the elderly, protection of women, and care for the vulnerable were not merely administrative responsibilities but shared moral duties. “The day we begin to feel others’ pain as our own, such cases will begin to decline,” he said, appealing to teachers, religious leaders, and public representatives to help restore compassion and family values.

In both the cases of domestic abuse and abandonment, the DC directed the Municipal Commissioner, relevant police station officers, and the District Child Protection Officer to ensure immediate legal intervention and follow-up.

Other cases at the Janata Darbar reflected a broader spectrum of grievances. An elderly man reported the illegal occupation of his land by local miscreants. Taking serious note of the complaint, the deputy commissioner ordered the circle officer and police to take prompt action under the Goonda Act, reiterating the district administration’s “zero tolerance” stance on unlawful encroachments, particularly those targeting senior citizens.

To address the surge in land-related disputes, Jha announced the establishment of Help Centres in all Circle Offices. These centres will allow citizens to verify land ownership, nature, and legal status before proceeding with registration—an initiative expected to roll out within the next seven to ten days.

More than 50 complainants came forward with concerns ranging from land conflicts, pension delays, and family disputes to grievances related to schemes such as the CM Maiyya Samman Yojana and BSL-linked pensions. Emphasising the significance of public engagement, the DC noted that simultaneous Janata Durbars are also being held at the block and circle levels, ensuring people need not travel far for redressal. He instructed all departments to resolve the submitted grievances within a week.

As distressing accounts continue to surface in public forums like the Janata Darbar, the issue is no longer just administrative. It is moral. When a mother is beaten and a wife abandoned, one must ask: where is society headed?