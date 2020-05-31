In the monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked citizens to be more vigilant and extra cautious as the economy has opened up.

“A large part of economy has opened up and it is time to be more careful,” Modi said, a day after the Centre issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month on Saturday, while it announced to extend the nationwide lockdown, with relaxations, till June 30.

“A major chunk of economy is active now. There should be no laxity in maintaining six feet distance (Do Gaj Doori), wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to everyone’s support, fight against COVID-19 is being fought strongly,” said PM Modi in his address.

The Prime Minister touched upon the migrant crisis as well, which the country is witnessing during the Coronavirus outbreak everyday. “There is no section in our country that is unaffected by the difficulties caused by the disease. However, the worst affected are the poor and the labourers. Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can’t be expressed in words,” he said.

The problem suffered by the poor during the crisis has been a reason for introspection and served lessons for future, he said, highlighting the fact that it has underscored the pain of the country’s eastern region which is far behind in progress and development from the rest of the country.

In his 30-minute address, he also spoke about the Cyclone Amphan. “Last week, I went to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of situation after super cyclone Amphan hit the states. Cyclone destroyed many houses, trees and farmers suffered huge loss. The courage and will with which these people have faced cyclone is commendable,” he said.

Last week, cyclone Amphan ripped through the West Bengal coast, leaving a trail of destruction. Estimated 72 people died due to the disaster in the state. The super cyclone had also taken Odisha in its grip as well as parts of Bangladesh.

PM Modi today assured that those affected by the locust attacks in certain parts of the country will be helped by the government.

“Help will be given to all those affected by the locust attacks that have been taking place in the recent days,” Modi said.

The government said on May 28 that a total of 377 spots covering 53,997 hectares have been covered under locust control operations since April 11.

Locust control operations have been conducted in 11 districts of Rajasthan, 24 of Madhya Pradesh, three in Maharashtra, two each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and one in Punjab.

As per the Locust Status Bulletin of May 27, several successive waves of locust invasions can be expected until July in Rajasthan with eastward surges across northern India as far as Bihar and Odisha, followed by westward movements and a return to Rajasthan with changing winds associated with the monsoon. These movements will cease as swarms begin to breed and become less mobile. Swarms are less likely to reach south India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

“A few days ago, number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries crossed over 1 crore. If the poor had to pay for their treatments in hospital, if they weren’t treated for free then they had to spend somewhat around Rs 14,000 crore Ayushman Bharat has saved money of poor,” Modi added in his monthly address to the nation.