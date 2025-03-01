A High-Security Prison Breached with Ease in Jharkhand

A dramatic prison break from Birsa Munda Central Jail, Hotwar—considered one of Jharkhand’s most secure correctional facilities—has sent shockwaves across the state, raising urgent questions about security lapses and administrative negligence.

CCTV footage captured Samir Tirkey, a life-term convict, moving toward the main gate on Friday morning. More than 24 hours later, police remain clueless about his whereabouts.

The escape has triggered a massive manhunt as officials scramble to uncover how a high-security prison could be breached so effortlessly.

Birsa Munda Central Jail operates under a three-tier security system, with over 400 personnel deployed in shifts, watchtowers monitoring the premises, and strict entry and exit checks. Yet, Tirkey managed to escape in a manner that raises serious concerns about the facility’s vigilance.

According to reports, Tirkey, who was assigned to maintain the jail park and handle locks in Ward No. 12, used a clever pretext on Thursday night. Claiming he needed to wash his hands and feet, he moved towards a water outlet near the prison walls.

In an audacious move, he used an electric cable to scale the 22-foot-high boundary wall and vanished into the darkness.

By 5:30 AM on Friday, during the routine headcount, jail authorities realized Tirkey was missing.

A frantic search ensued within the premises, but he was nowhere to be found. Acting Jailor Devnath Ram promptly lodged an FIR at Khelgaon police station, setting off a widespread hunt.

Tirkey, also known as Shakir Tirkey, hails from Brinda Bhandara Toli in Gumla district. Convicted in a 2013 abduction and murder case, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on January 31, 2022, along with a fine of ₹70,000. Initially held in Gumla Jail, he was transferred to Hotwar Jail in 2018.

Despite Hotwar Jail’s extensive security infrastructure, Tirkey’s escape exposes multiple failures. How did he manage to scale a 22-foot wall unnoticed? Why did the watchtower guards not intervene? Given the extensive CCTV surveillance, why weren’t his movements flagged in real time? These unanswered questions have put the prison administration under intense scrutiny.

Jharkhand’s Jail IG, Sudarshan Mandal, confirmed that an inquiry is underway. “Those found responsible for security lapses will face strict action,” he assured.

With search operations intensifying at bus stands, railway stations, and suspected hideouts in Gumla, police are under immense pressure to locate and apprehend Tirkey before he disappears entirely.