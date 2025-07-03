A Hero Who Chose India: Army Remembers Brigadier Usman’s Supreme Sacrifice

Famously known as ‘Lion of Naushera’, Brigadier Mohammad Usman’s name has been etched in the golden history of the Indian Army for the recapture of Jhangar and Naushera in Jammu and Kashmir during the 1947-48 war between India and Pakistan. Today, rich tributes were paid to this gallant hero to commemorate his death anniversary at the Jamia Millia Islamia University Cemetery.

Dubbed as the saviour of Naushera, Brigadier Usman was born on July 15, 1912, in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Son of a police officer, a young Usman joined the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, in the United Kingdom.

Post passing out, he was commissioned into the Baluch Regiment of the British Indian Army in 1934. During the partition, the Brigadier chose to stay in India, despite being offered a plum post in the Pakistani Army by Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

During the 1947-48 Indo-Pak war, Brigadier Usman was commanding the 50 (Independent) Parachute Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir when the Pakistani Army, coupled with Pashtun tribal fighters, launched an attack to capture key areas in Kashmir, especially targeting Naushera, located in Rajouri district.

It is reported that despite being outnumbered, the Brigadier refused to back down and told his men, “Do not retreat an inch. Fight to the last man and the last bullet.” Not only did the Indian soldiers defend their soil, but they also forced the enemies to retreat.

On July 3, 1948, Brig Usman attained martyrdom during shelling in Jhangar. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC), India’s second-highest wartime gallantry award. Today, his memory stands tall at his burial site in the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, here.

On Thursday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at his burial spot. Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Director General Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement of the Indian Army and Colonel of the Parachute Regiment laid the wreath. A wreath was also laid on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff to honour the War Hero. Several other serving and retired Army officers attended the event and paid their respects.

A statement from the Army spokesperson stated that following his martyrdom, Brigadier Usman was given a state funeral, which was attended by the then Governor General Lord Louis Mountbatten, Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, Union Minister Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and Sheikh Abdullah.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman set an example of personal courage, exceptional qualities of leadership and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, the statement added.