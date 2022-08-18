6-dimensional laser show inaugurated in Leh to showcase valour of Indian Army

Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, RK Mathur on Thursday inaugurated the recently upgraded six dimensional laser show at Hall of Fame, Leh and dedicated it to the public and tourists.

The ceremony organised by the Indian Army was also attended by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps.

The Hall of Fame at Leh was established in 1986 to showcase the valour and sacrifices made by the soldiers of Indian Army in various operations in Ladakh.

The complex consists of main museum building, war memorial, war cemetery, a souvenir shop, a cafeteria and an adventure park. It is one of the most frequented places at Leh, both by tourists and military personnel.

The major attraction for the tourists at Hall of Fame is the Light and Sound Show commemorating the various battles fought and celebration of our war heroes.

The show has now been upgraded to one of its kind six dimensional laser show which is a joint venture between UT of Ladakh and Indian Army.

It is envisioned that this venture would not only boost the tourism in the region but also result in instilling patriotic fervour amongst the tourists visiting the UT.