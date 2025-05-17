“A campaign of the whole country”: Cong pledges full support to govt on Op Sindoor all-party delegations

The Opposition Congress has pledged its full support to the Government of India on its initiative to send all-party delegations to partner countries to spread its message on Operation Sindoor. Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said that party MPs part of the delegation will go as it is the campaign of the whole country.

“We have given full support to this by writing a letter, our MPs will definitely go. We had also suggested certain names of our party MPs. This is the campaign of the whole country, not of any one party or central govt…,” Khera said.

The Modi government has formed seven all-party delegations tasked with spreading India’s point of view on Operation Sindoor. Members from different parties, prominent politicians, and distinguished diplomats will be members of these delegations.

The seven delegations will visit partner countries, including the United Nations Security Council members, and “project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Jay Panda, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP’s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde will lead these all-party delegations.

To appoint other members of the delegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and asked them to submit four names for the delegations.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed the development and said that the party has given the names of Anand Sharma, former Union Cabinet Minister; Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader, INC in Lok Sabha; Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, MP, Rajya Sabha; and Raja Brar, MP, Lok Sabha.