The 9th edition of the International Women’s Conference, titled ‘The Circle of Life-Passion, Compassion, and Dispassion’ will be held between 14th and 16th February 2020.

Over the last 15 years, the conference has seen over 425 international speakers and 6000+ delegates come together from 110 countries in this celebration of womanhood, spirituality, and collective action.

The conference this year delves deeper into the three driving forces-passion, compassion, and dispassion. The conference this year will witness the coming together of 400 remarkable women leaders from all walks of life. The conference participants will contemplate, inspire, and share their stories of humanity and service that compelled social action, promoted peace and diversity, and made this world a better place.

The Thought Leaders

Some of the speakers include Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Cabinet Minister; Justice Gita Mittal, Judge of the High Court, J&K; Kiran Bedi, Governor, Puducherry; Jeanne Simeon, Minister for Education & Human Resource Development, Seychelles; Dace Melbarde, Member of European Parliament, Latvia; Lauren Von Der Pool, Plant-based Celebrity Chef and Cookbook author from the USA; Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach; and Vandana Shiva, Scholar, Author, and Environmentalist, among other esteemed speakers.

Chairperson of the conference Bhanumathi Narasimhan describes the conference as an inspirational and enriching experience for women from all walks of life. She says, “Life moves in an eternal continuum. In this continuum, birth is a mystery and death is a mystery. And life in between is a greater mystery. It cannot be understood or solved, but it can be lived to its fullest. And that is spirituality.”

The conference will include sessions covering a wide range of themes related to how the three dynamic principles of passion, compassion, and ultimately dispassion apply to social and inner lives.

Yet another highlight of the event is ‘The Unknown Factor’, a conversation between Vishen Lakhiani, CEO, Mindvalley and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 14th February 7 PM.

The conference also supports ‘Project Gift a Smile’ under which over 70,000 kids from underprivileged backgrounds are receiving holistic value-based education in 702 free schools. IWC also endorses Project Pavitra which is a mission to take menstrual education to every rural household.