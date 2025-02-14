9,871 acres of illicit opium crops destroyed, 86 arrested in Jharkhand

A special drive to eliminate illegal opium cultivation is being conducted across the Khunti, Ranchi, Seraikela-Kharsawan, and Chaibasa districts under Ranchi Zone from February 5, 2025, to February 17, 2025.

The campaign is being carried out as per the directives of the government and the director general of police. According to a statement issued by the police headquarters, the campaign has so far resulted in the destruction of 6,473 acres of illicit opium cultivation and the arrest of 55 individuals in Muruhu, Arki, Khunti, Saiko, and Maranghada police station areas of Khunti district. In Ranchi district, operations in Bundu, Tamar, Dasham Falls, Rahe, Sonahatu.

The Namkum police station areas have led the destruction of 2,484 acres of crops and the arrest of 19 individuals. In the Chaibasa district, 394 acres of illegal cultivation were destroyed in Bandgaon, Tebo, Karaikela, and Toklo police station areas, while in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, 520 acres were cleared in Kuchai, Ichagarh, Chowka, and Kharsawan police station areas, with 12 people arrested.

In total, 9,871 acres of illegal opium cultivation has been eradicated, and 86 individuals have been taken into custody. It is estimated that one acre of opium cultivation yields around 3 to 4 kilograms of raw opium, which is valued at approximately ₹4 to ₹5 lakh per kilogram in the market. This campaign has successfully prevented a significant amount of illegal opium from entering the drug market.

On February 13, 2025, under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), South Chotanagpur Zone, Ranchi, an operation was conducted in Parasi village under Kundla Panchayat in the Tamar police station area of Ranchi district to destroy illicit opium crops. The campaign involved the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bundu, and other officials and personnel. During the operation, awareness was raised among local residents about the adverse effects of illegal opium cultivation, urging them to refrain from engaging in such activities.

The campaign is being monitored daily under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police. The police administration has appealed to the general public to provide information about illegal opium cultivation. Citizens have also been made aware of the strict legal consequences, which include heavy fines and imprisonment of up to 20 years.

The Jharkhand Police has received public cooperation in this extensive campaign, and the administration has appreciated the efforts of all officials and personnel involved in the operation.