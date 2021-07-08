Doctors at the SUM Covid Hospital here have done it yet again. Though the dark clouds of Covid-19 hung overhead, they toiled to help 97-year-old Ms. Chanchala Behera recover from the infection even though she had co-morbidities.

Ms. Behera, who hailed from Balasore district, was admitted into the hospital on June 18 after she tested positive for the disease. Her condition was serious at the time of admission as she had high blood pressure and had difficulty in breathing.

She was taken to the ICU and special care and attention was given as she also had cardiac issues.

The patient was discharged from the hospital after 20 days. “I thank the SUM Covid team who took excellent care of my mother-in- law,” said her daughter-in-law, Ms. Tapaswini Behera at the time of her discharge from the hospital.