968 tainted Delhi Police personnel facing prosecution

As many as 968 Delhi Police personnel including inspectors, constables and head constables are facing serious charges – ranging from corruption to patronising organised crime in the National Capital.

This was revealed by the city police in reply to a query under the Right to Information (RTI) Act about the cops against whom departmental and vigilance investigation is being carried out.

As per the information furnished under the RTI Act, maximum number of complaints is against the constables, who are commonly present among the people. Though the rank of all cops is not clear, those who are in the dock include around 294 constables, 125 head constables, 98 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 100 sub-inspectors (SIs), and 40 inspectors and others posted in various units of the Delhi Police.

Traffic Police, most corrupt

According to the RTI information, Traffic Police personnel top the list of being ‘corrupt’ and who are faced with serious allegations. As many as 95 policemen posted in the unit are being investigated for serious charges. These include 53 constables, 20 head constables, 18 ASIs and 4 SIs. Allegations like assault and demanding bribes have been made against them.

Apart from this, 78 police personnel, deployed in the Security Unit of the Delhi Police, 26 posted in the Office of the Commissioner of Police, 68 posted in the Vigilance Department, and 111 in the 7th and 5th Battalions are facing corruption and other charges.

Rohini tops in police taint

The Rohini District of the Delhi Police tops the list with a maximum of 93 ‘tainted’ policemen, followed by Central District with 73 police personnel, and the South-East district ranking third with 50 policemen against whom investigation is being carried out.

All the units of the Delhi Police including 13 districts furnished the information sought under the RTI Act. However, the South District Police and the Dwarka District Police failed to furnish the details sought under the RTI Act.

Cops posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan under scanner

As per the RTI information, 13 policemen posted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan are also under scanner who are facing serious charges. A vigilance inquiry is being carried out against all of them. After the complaints were received against them, they have been removed from the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan till the investigation continues.

DISTRICT WISE LIST ‘TAINTED’ COPS

Rohini District: 93

Central District: 78

South-East District: 50

West District: 41

Outer District: 31

North-East District: 29

New Delhi District: 28

North District: 21

Shahdara District: 20

East District: 19

South-West District: 18

Outer-North District: 18