95% of Covid antibodies last over a year; ICMR chief

ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava on Friday said several studies have shown that 95 per cent of antibodies generated post-vaccination remain in the body for over a year.

This information becomes significant as according to earlier research studies the antibodies generated through Covid vaccines remained for only 90 days.

In view of the new literature, the booster doses after six months no longer remain mandatory.

“Currently, the talk of booster dose is not pertinent. The call of the hour is to give the two-dose vaccination, which we call full vaccination, covering the entire adult population. That has to be the goal and that is the agenda and that has to be continued,” Dr Bhargava said.

As of now, nearly 89 crore doses have been given across the country till Thursday.