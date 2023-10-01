9 killed in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu as tourist bus falls into a 100 feet gorge

A bus with 60 tourists from Ooty to Tenkasi plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge, killing nine people and injuring several others. The PM has condoled the incident

In the late Saturday night accident at Coonor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, a bus carrying 60 tourists from Ooty to Tenkasi plunged into a 100-foot-deep chasm, killing at least nine people and injuring several others.

According to early reports, the driver lost control of the car, which caused it to veer off the road.

Locals, police, and firefighters responded to the catastrophe by rushing to the help of the victims and saving the injured.

“The rescue team is in full force,” said Nilgiris District Collector M Aruna. “The entire team and the government machinery are in place,” he added.

Hospitals in Ooty and Coimbatore are treating the injured.

In addition to expressing his condolences for the unfortunate occurrence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident near Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs.50,000,” Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X.