# India

9 killed in accident on Iskcon flyover in Ahmedabad

ANI | New Delhi | July 20, 2023 8:45 am

Visuals from the spot (Photo:ANI)

Nine people were killed in an accident that took place Thursday morning on a flyover near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway here.

The accident occured around 1 am on Thursday morning. Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital, said, “12 people were brought to the hospital out of which 9 were dead.”
The injured are being treated in the hospital, he added.

Further information is awaited.

